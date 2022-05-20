Russia to build 12 military units along western borders

Twelve military units and subunits will be formed in Russia's Western Military District (ZVO — Zapadny Voenny Okrug) due to new emerging threats, Defence Minister Sergei Shoygu said.

According to the Defence Minister, military threats along Russia's western borders have increased lately. In particular, the minister pointed out a 15-fold increase in US strategic aviation flights in Europe. US warships have increased the number of their visits to the Baltic Sea too, Shoygu said.

"We are taking adequate countermeasures. Under these conditions, we are actively improving the combat composition of the troops. By the end of the year, 12 military units and divisions will be formed in the Western Military District," Shoygu said.

In addition, the Defense Minister noted that the Russian Armed Forces would receive more than 2,000 pieces of modern weapons and military equipment.

On May 13, Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoygu held negotiations with his US counterpart Lloyd Austin. The two officials talked for the first time since February 18. During the conversation, the head of the Pentagon called for an immediate ceasefire in Ukraine and noted the importance of maintaining communication lines.