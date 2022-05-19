US and NATO wages war against Russia in Ukraine

Having launched arms and ammo supplies to Ukraine, the US and NATO actually started a war with Russia, Crimea Senator Olga Kovitidi said, RIA Novosti reports.

According to her, Western governments get increasingly disappointed in Ukraine. In the United States, she said, Republicans believe that US taxpayers' money spent on Ukraine was completely wasted.

"Having lured Ukraine into a political trap of false hopes, Western countries should be held accountable both for thousands of deaths in the republic and for the malicious prolongation of the Ukrainian crisis," the senator said.

Earlier, Federation Council Senator Andrey Klimov said that Finland's entry into NATO would mean that the alliance informally declared war on Russia. According to the parliamentarian, the United States has been persistently engaged in changing public opinion about Russia in Finland for years.

