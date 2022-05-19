EN RU FR PT
World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Author`s name Pravda.Ru

One civilian killed as Ukraine shells Russia's Kursk region

Russia

The Governor of the Kursk region, Roman Starovoit, said that at least one person was killed as Ukraine shelled the village of Tetkino.

One civilian killed as Ukraine shells Russia's Kursk region

It was reported that the victim of the shelling was a truck driver who delivered raw materials to a local distillery. As a result of the shelling, several people were injured.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) launched several attacks on the village. A number of  residential buildings caught fire as a result of the shelling, Starovoit clarified. Some shells did not explode.

All rescue services arrived at the scene of the incident. The governor arrived in the district as well. He promised to provide all assistance to the affected families.

The village of Tetkino is a border urban-type settlement in the west of the Kursk region. This part of the region borders on Ukraine in three directions. The population of the village amounts to 3,235 people as of 2021.

The authorities of the Russian regions that border on Ukraine raised the level of terrorist threat till May 25. They are:

  • Belgorod region,
  • Kursk region,
  • three urban districts,
  • two districts of the Crimea,
  • two districts of the Voronezh region — Rossoshansky and Kantemirovsky.

Earlier, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the authorities of the above-mentioned regions need to take additional measures to strengthen security due to incidents of shelling.

On May 17, the village of Alekseevka in the Kursk region (borders on Ukraine) was also shelled from large-caliber weapons. The attack took place at around 5 a.m. Moscow time. No one was hurt. The shelling was quickly suppressed by the return fire of the Russian border guards. The next day, Alekseevka was shelled twice.

On May 17, one person was hurt during the shelling of the village of Bezymeno in the Belgorod region. Belgorod region Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said that the person suffered a moderate injury, his life was out of danger. In addition, one person was injured in the shelling attack on the village of Solokhi.

On May 5, Aleksey Arestovich, an adviser to the office of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine would be able to launch a counteroffensive in the period from late June to early July. However, in order to be able to do this, Ukraine needs to receive a large amount of Western weapons.

Yuri Shvytkin, Deputy Chairman of Russia's State Duma Defense Committee said that Arestovich had never been a military expert, nor could he understand the issue.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

Author`s name: Editorial Team, Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
News
Popular
Hotspots and Incidents
Video: Russian kamikaze drone destroys US-made M777 towed howitzers in Ukraine

The Russian Ministry of Defense showed a video of the destruction of US-made M777 towed howitzers in Ukraine. The US systems were destroyed by the Russian Kub (Cube) kamikaze drone

Video: Russian kamikaze drone destroys US-made M777 towed howitzers in Ukraine
Russian Peresvet laser system destroys combat UAVs in five seconds
Russia
Russian Peresvet laser system destroys combat UAVs in five seconds
Ukraine. The latest and breaking from Ukraine
Surrender of Azov* militants shrouded in mystery
Russia
Chechnya's Kadyrov says Russia made mistakes at the beginning of special operation
Lyuba Lulko Venezuela's Maduro can now twist Americans round his little finger Lyuba Lulko Andrey Mihayloff UK sets Balkans on fire to displace USA from the top Andrey Mihayloff John Stanton The Pope, The Punk and the Presidents John Stanton
Hotspots and Incidents
Russian forces use Terminator tank support vehicles in Ukraine
World
Russian army destroys units of European militants in Ukraine
Welt: Ukrainian FM Kuleba lost his temper while talking with German Defense Minister
World
Welt: Ukrainian FM Kuleba lost his temper while talking with German Defense Minister
Last materials
American analyst says Ukraine is losing the east despite propaganda
One civilian killed as Ukraine shells Russia's Kursk region
Expert says Russia to strike at the decision-making center in Kyiv
Venezuela's Maduro can now twist Americans round his little finger
Surrender of Azov* militants shrouded in mystery
EU blocks the sixth package of sanctions against Russia
Welt: Ukrainian FM Kuleba lost his temper while talking with German Defense Minister
Russian forces use Terminator tank support vehicles in Ukraine
Turkey blocks the discussion on the Finland and Sweden's entry into NATO
DPR head announces the fate of Azovstal plant after Russian operation end
Advertising Sitemap Archive About FactCheck
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2022, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy