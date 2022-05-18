Chechnya's Kadyrov says Russia made mistakes at the begging of special operation

Head of the Chechen Republic Ramzan Kadyrov has answered several questions regarding, among other things, military operations in Ukraine.

According to Kadyrov, certain mistakes were made at the beginning of the operation.

“The situation is fine now, we are going according to plan, as the president set us the task, we are fulfilling it one hundred percent. At the beginning, there were mistakes, <...>, there were a little shortcomings, but now we are one hundred percent going according to plan, and we will free Ukraine,” said the head of the Chechen Republic.

According to Kadyrov, in Ukraine, Russia "is not fighting against Ukraine, but against NATO." He explained this position by the fact that NATO countries supply and arm the Ukrainian army.