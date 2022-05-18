Russian Peresvet laser system destroys combat UAVs in five seconds

Deputy Prime Minister Yury Borisov announced the supplies of Peresvet military laser systems to the Russian Armed Forces.

According to Borisov, the new laser weapon destroyed a drone at a distance of 5 kilometres in five seconds. In the coming decades, the Russian Armed Forces will get other weapons based on new physical principles, he added.

On May 17, Russia tested a laser capable of burning drones at a distance of 5 km, Deputy Prime Minister Yury Borisov said at the New Horizons marathon.

"Our physicists have developed and proceeded to the serial production of powerful laser systems that enable thermal destruction of various means,” he said.

The Peresvet combat laser complex can disable all satellite reconnaissance systems of a potential enemy in orbits up to 1,500 km.

According to Borisov, in the coming decades, the Russian troops will receive new models of weapons "based on new physical principles," including laser weapons.

In December 2020, Deputy Defense Minister Aleksey Krivoruchko said that Russia was developing laser weapons against UAVs and a radio frequency system that would be able to strike electronic equipment of unmanned aerial vehicles.

In 2019, President Vladimir Putin suggested that tactical combat laser systems that until recently were only described in science fiction stories would largely determine the potential of the Russian army and navy in the coming decades. The same year, Peresvet complexes were put on combat duty.