Russian large landing ships disappear from naval base in Novorossiysk

Russian large landing ships have left the port of Novorossiysk. The large landing ships that were previously based at the Russian Navy base in Novorossiysk disappeared from satellite images.

The ships may have departed to the Black or Azov Seas, although the purpose of their mission remains unknown.

Previously, large landing ships of the Russian Navy were seen delivering weapons to Berdyansk, however, nothing was reported about them later, avia.pro publication says.

Indeed, satellite images of the naval base in Novorossiysk do not show any warships as of May 15. The current whereabouts of the Russian warships could not be established.

Earlier it became known that the large landing ships of the Russian Navy took part in Russia's special military operation in Ukraine. In particular, they delivered a large batch of weapons to Berdyansk, which made it possible to create an opportunity for a large-scale offensive.