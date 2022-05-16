EN RU FR PT
World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Author`s name Pravda.Ru

Russian large landing ships disappear from naval base in Novorossiysk

Russia

Russian large landing ships have left the port of Novorossiysk. The large landing ships that were previously based at the Russian Navy base in Novorossiysk disappeared from satellite images.

Russian large landing ships disappear from naval base in Novorossiysk

The ships may have departed to the Black or Azov Seas, although the purpose of their mission remains unknown.

Previously, large landing ships of the Russian Navy were seen delivering weapons to Berdyansk, however, nothing was reported about them later, avia.pro publication says.

Indeed, satellite images of the naval base in Novorossiysk do not show any warships as of May 15. The current whereabouts of the Russian warships could not be established.

Earlier it became known that the large landing ships of the Russian Navy took part in Russia's special military operation in Ukraine. In particular, they delivered a large batch of weapons to Berdyansk, which made it possible to create an opportunity for a large-scale offensive.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

Author`s name: Editorial Team, Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
News
Popular
Hotspots and Incidents
Ten Ukrainian military leave Azovstal, declare readiness to negotiate

The Ukrainian military, who left the territory of the besieged Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol, declared their desire to negotiate

Ten Ukrainian military leave Azovstal, declare readiness to negotiate
Poland wants to demilitarize Russian Kaliningrad and name it Koenigsberg
World
Poland wants to demilitarize Russian Kaliningrad and name it Koenigsberg
World
Europeans shocked Russian aren't starving to death
Business
McDonald's decides to leave the Russian market completely, but then comes back
Andreas C Chrysafis White Paper: Blank Vote in a Democracy Andreas C Chrysafis Lyuba Lulko Prime Minister Morawiecki buries Poland Lyuba Lulko Andrey Mihayloff Zelensky's Office: Boris Johnson ordered to stop Russia-Ukraine talks Andrey Mihayloff
World
Bilateral trade between Russia and Finland collapses
Russia
Putin at CSTO summit: Russia does not have any issues with Sweden or Finland
Renault Russia to start producing Moskvich cars
Business
Renault Russia to start producing Moskvich cars
Last materials
German Leopard 2A4 heavy tanks spotted in Ukraine
Russian large landing ships disappear from naval base in Novorossiysk
Chechnya thanks the West for the weapons supplied to Ukraine
Ukraine can skip Membership Action Plan on its way to NATO
Azovstal militants reveal how many days they can hold out
Russia and Ukraine reach agreement to evacuate wounded from Azovstal
Expert says why Kyiv was interested in nuclear weapon before Russian operation started
Putin at CSTO summit: Russia does not have any issues with Sweden or Finland
Renault Russia to start producing Moskvich cars
McDonald's decides to leave the Russian market completely, but then comes back
Advertising Sitemap Archive About FactCheck
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2022, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy