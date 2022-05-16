EN RU FR PT
World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Author`s name Pravda.Ru

Putin at CSTO summit: Russia does not have any issues with Sweden or Finland

Russia

The leaders of Russia, Belarus, Armenia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan attend the Collective Security Treaty Organisation Summit in Moscow on May 16.

Putin at CSTO summit: Russia does not have any issues with Sweden or Finland

The meeting of the CSTO leaders is timed to coincide with the 30th anniversary of the signing of the Treaty on collective security and the 20th anniversary of the creation of the organization.

Speaking at the summit, Russian President Vladimir Putin made a number of important statements.

Speaking about Finland's and Sweden's decision to join NATO, Putin said that Russia had no problems with the two Nordic countries. Their entry into NATO does not pose an immediate threat to Russia, Putin said at the CSTO summit.

However, the expansion of military infrastructure in Finland and Sweden "will cause a backlash," Putin continued.

US biological laboratories were arranged in post-Soviet space to collect biological materials and study peculiarities of how viral infections spread, Putin said.

The member countries of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) will hold a series of joint military exercises in autumn, President Putin also announced.

Speaking about the current crisis in Ukraine, Putin said that neo-Nazism had been on the rise in Ukraine for a long time, while Western countries preferred to turn a blind eye on the problem. There are extremists in every country, but it is only in Ukraine where Nazis are glorified at the state level.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

Author`s name: Editorial Team, Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
News
Popular
Hotspots and Incidents
Ten Ukrainian military leave Azovstal, declare readiness to negotiate

The Ukrainian military, who left the territory of the besieged Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol, declared their desire to negotiate

Ten Ukrainian military leave Azovstal, declare readiness to negotiate
Poland wants to demilitarize Russian Kaliningrad and name it Koenigsberg
World
Poland wants to demilitarize Russian Kaliningrad and name it Koenigsberg
World
Europeans shocked Russian aren't starving to death
Business
McDonald's decides to leave the Russian market completely, but then comes back
Andreas C Chrysafis White Paper: Blank Vote in a Democracy Andreas C Chrysafis Lyuba Lulko Prime Minister Morawiecki buries Poland Lyuba Lulko Andrey Mihayloff Zelensky's Office: Boris Johnson ordered to stop Russia-Ukraine talks Andrey Mihayloff
World
Bilateral trade between Russia and Finland collapses
Business
Renault Russia to start producing Moskvich cars
Putin at CSTO summit: Russia does not have any issues with Sweden or Finland
Russia
Putin at CSTO summit: Russia does not have any issues with Sweden or Finland
Last materials
Expert says why Kyiv was interested in nuclear weapon before Russian operation started
Putin at CSTO summit: Russia does not have any issues with Sweden or Finland
Renault Russia to start producing Moskvich cars
McDonald's decides to leave the Russian market completely, but then comes back
Bilateral trade between Russia and Finland collapses
Ten Ukrainian military leave Azovstal, declare readiness to negotiate
Europeans shocked Russian aren't starving to death
Poland wants to demilitarize Russian Kaliningrad and name it Koenigsberg
White Paper: Blank Vote in a Democracy
Belgrade says four countries ready to withdraw recognition of Kosovo
Advertising Sitemap Archive About FactCheck
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2022, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy