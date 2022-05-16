Putin at CSTO summit: Russia does not have any issues with Sweden or Finland

The leaders of Russia, Belarus, Armenia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan attend the Collective Security Treaty Organisation Summit in Moscow on May 16.

The meeting of the CSTO leaders is timed to coincide with the 30th anniversary of the signing of the Treaty on collective security and the 20th anniversary of the creation of the organization.

Speaking at the summit, Russian President Vladimir Putin made a number of important statements.

Speaking about Finland's and Sweden's decision to join NATO, Putin said that Russia had no problems with the two Nordic countries. Their entry into NATO does not pose an immediate threat to Russia, Putin said at the CSTO summit.

However, the expansion of military infrastructure in Finland and Sweden "will cause a backlash," Putin continued.

US biological laboratories were arranged in post-Soviet space to collect biological materials and study peculiarities of how viral infections spread, Putin said.

The member countries of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) will hold a series of joint military exercises in autumn, President Putin also announced.

Speaking about the current crisis in Ukraine, Putin said that neo-Nazism had been on the rise in Ukraine for a long time, while Western countries preferred to turn a blind eye on the problem. There are extremists in every country, but it is only in Ukraine where Nazis are glorified at the state level.