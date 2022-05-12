Russian nuclear submarines fire torpedos in Barents Sea

Nuclear submarines of the Russia Navy — Vepr and Kazan — conducted military exercises in the Barents Sea, the press service of the Northern Fleet said.

The exercises with conditional torpedo firing took place within the range of the fleet at a depth of up to 100 meters. Russian submariners were engaged in the search, detection and destruction of a conditional enemy.

"Having conducted the anti-submarine exercise, the submarine crews proceeded to carry out the scheduled combat training tasks in the Barents Sea,” the Northern Fleet said.

Earlier, the Northern Fleet conducted exercises to protect Russia's Arctic borders in the Barents Sea. Coastal formations, more than 20 warships and submarines took part in the drills.