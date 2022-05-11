EN RU FR PT
Kremlin: Putin plans no martial law in Russia as everything goes as planned

Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin has no plans to introduce martial law in the country against the backdrop of the special operation in Ukraine, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, TASS reports.

In addition, Peskov urged to focus on Putin's statements about the course of the special operation, in which Putin repeatedly stressed that Russia's actions in Ukraine were going according to plan.

Kherson region as part of Russia

Speaking about the intention of the Kherson region of Ukraine to become part of Russia, Peskov said that the procedure for this should be absolutely clear and legitimate, as was the case with Crimea.

It is up to the residents of the region to determine their destiny and decide whether their region should become part of Russia or not, Peskov said.

The West is planning a coup in Russia

Answering a question about the imminent coup in Russia, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said he did not know the basis for such allegations.

Internally, the state of affairs in Russia is stable, he noted.

"Unfortunately, I don't know what such conclusions are based on, so I can't tell you anything,” Dmitry Peskov said.

Earlier, Putin's former adviser Sergei Glazyev said that the West was preparing a coup d'état in Russia. Western countries are not satisfied with Putin's efforts to rid Russia of the influence of the West. Therefore, the West will do its best to set the Russians against Putin, Glazyev said.

Author`s name: Editorial Team, Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
