Putin apologises to Naftali Bennett for Lavrov's remarks

Russian President Vladimir Putin apologized for the remarks that Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov made in a recent interview, the office of Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said.

"They [Putin and Bennett] also discussed the remarks made by Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov. The Prime Minister accepted President Putin's apologies for Lavrov's remarks and thanked him for clarifying his attitude towards the Jewish people and the memory of the Holocaust," the message from Bennett's office said.

During an interview with Italian TV channel Mediaset, the Russian Foreign Minister said that Adolf Hitler could have Jewish roots, although he admitted that he could be wrong. In addition, Lavrov said that most ardent anti-Semites were Jews.

Bennett responded by saying that Lavrov's words were not true to fact. He noted that he took the statement from the Russian minister very seriously.

Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid, in turn, demanded an apology from Russia. According to him, Hitler was not a Jew, and Jews did not kill themselves during the Holocaust.