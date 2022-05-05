Anti-Russian sanctions described on 500 pages

The head of the Federal Customs Service of Russia, Vladimir Bulavin, said that US sanctions against Russia were described on 200 pages, whereas EU sanctions took 280 pages.

"All the sanctions mostly targeted foreign trade to create obstacles for both the movement of goods and payments for them," Bulavin said in a conversation with Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishutin.

In early April, Mishustin said that Western countries, as well as countries of other parts of the world, imposed nearly 6,000 sanctions against Russia — both individual and sectoral ones. This is the largest number of sanctions that have ever been imposed against any other country.

At the same time, Russia will be able to weather the impact of the imminent EU sanctions on energy resources. The sanctions will not be able to produce the effect that the EU expects from them, The Financial Times wrote with reference to analysts. They believe that the new restrictions will make no sense against the backdrop of rising energy prices.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced a condition for lifting sanctions against Russia. According to him, this may happen only after consultations with the Ukrainian side. Moscow will have to reach an agreement with Kiev, Olaf Scholz said.