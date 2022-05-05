Ukraine shells two Russian villages in Belgorod region

The Governor of the Belgorod region Vyacheslav Gladkov reported the shelling of two border villages from the territory of Ukraine.

"There is shelling from the Ukrainian side of Zhuravlivka and Nekhoteevka. According to the report of the duty group (...), a house and a garage were destroyed in Nekhoteevka. There were no casualties among the civilian population. The shelling continues," Gladkov wrote in his telegram channel.

The governor promised to tell about the details of what happened later.

Since February 24, the villages of the Belgorod region, bordering with Ukraine, have been repeatedly subjected to shelling from the Ukrainian side.