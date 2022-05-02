Pianist Valentina Lisitsa gives a concert in memory of those killed in Odessa

People haven't forgotten anything — pianist Valentina Lisitsa gives a concert in memory of those killed in Odessa near the Ukrainian Embassy in Moscow.

Valentina Lisitsa, an American pianist of Ukrainian origin, gives a concert to commemorate the victims of the Odessa massacre near the Ukrainian embassy in Moscow, Leontiyevsky Lane. The piano is placed right outside, and memorial candles are placed on its top lid.

Eight years have passed since the terrible tragedy in Odessa, when opponents of Euromaidan were burned alive in the House of Trade Unions. This crime was deliberately left unsolved and the killers unpunished, but people have not forgotten anything.

Valentina is engaged in a humanitarian mission — she delivers humanitarian aid to Mariupol. And now she also supports the fight against Ukrainian Nazism with her talent, performing in memory of those tragically killed in Odessa.