EN RU FR PT
World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Author`s name Petr Ermilin

Pianist Valentina Lisitsa gives a concert in memory of those killed in Odessa

Russia

People haven't forgotten anything — pianist Valentina Lisitsa gives a concert in memory of those killed in Odessa near the Ukrainian Embassy in Moscow.

Valentina Lisitsa, an American pianist of Ukrainian origin, gives a concert to commemorate the victims of the Odessa massacre near the Ukrainian embassy in Moscow, Leontiyevsky Lane. The piano is placed right outside, and memorial candles are placed on its top lid.

Eight years have passed since the terrible tragedy in Odessa, when opponents of Euromaidan were burned alive in the House of Trade Unions. This crime was deliberately left unsolved and the killers unpunished, but people have not forgotten anything.

Valentina is engaged in a humanitarian mission — she delivers humanitarian aid to Mariupol. And now she also supports the fight against Ukrainian Nazism with her talent, performing in memory of those tragically killed in Odessa.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

Author`s name: Petr Ernilin
News
Popular
Hotspots and Incidents
Footage of the release of hostages from Azovstal has appeared

Today more than 80 civilians were released from the territory of the plant. People had been living in basements for almost two months.

Footage of the release of hostages from Azovstal has appeared
Crews of the Ka-52 reconnaissance attack helicopters
Russia
Crews of the Ka-52 reconnaissance attack helicopters
Hotspots and Incidents
Appeal of a captured AFU soldier to his former comrades-in-arms
Europe
Belgians in oil barrels protest against rising fuel prices
Lyuba Lulko Poland wants to snatch a piece of its pie from collapsing Ukraine Lyuba Lulko Oleg Artyukov Russia loses interest in Japan's opinion on Kuril Islands Oleg Artyukov Angela Antonova Russia can not exist as USA's freaky copy Angela Antonova
Two groups of civilians left the territory of Azovstal
Hotspots and Incidents
Two groups of civilians left the territory of Azovstal
Last materials
Pianist Valentina Lisitsa gives a concert in memory of those killed in Odessa
Two groups of civilians left the territory of Azovstal
Appeal of a captured AFU soldier to his former comrades-in-arms
Crews of the Ka-52 reconnaissance attack helicopters
Belgians in oil barrels protest against rising fuel prices
Footage of the release of hostages from Azovstal has appeared
Combat operation of Pantsir-S1 self-propelled anti-aircraft missile
NATO Always Wanted to Surround Russia and China
Ukrainian Armed Forces Bombing a Cemetery in the Bryansk Region
Poland wants to snatch a piece of its pie from collapsing Ukraine
Advertising Sitemap Archive About FactCheck
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2022, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy