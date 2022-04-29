Rospotrebnadzor (the Russian Federal State Agency for Health and Consumer Rights) recommended regional administrations determine the categories of citizens subject to mandatory vaccination against cholera and ensure that hospitals are ready for anti-epidemic measures in case of outbreaks of cholera.
It is recommended that the heads of Rospotrebnadzor departments in Rostov, Voronezh, Belgorod, Kursk, Bryansk regions, Krasnodar Territory, Crimea and Sevastopol expand the scope of monitoring research and increase the frequency of water sampling.
Cholera is a highly contagious disease that can cause severe, acute, watery diarrhea. It takes from 12 hours to 5 days between the ingestion of contaminated food or water and the onset of symptoms in a sick person. Cholera affects both children and adults and, if left untreated, may lead to death within hours, according to the World Health Organization website.
Cholera is easily curable. Most patients can be successfully cured of the disease by the timely administration of oral rehydration salt solutions.
According to researchers' estimates, up to 4 million cases of cholera and 21,000-143,000 cholera-related deaths occur each year worldwide.
