EN RU FR PT
World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Author`s name Pravda.Ru

Russia fears cholera outbreak

Russia

Rospotrebnadzor (the Russian Federal State Agency for Health and Consumer Rights) recommended regional administrations determine the categories of citizens subject to mandatory vaccination against cholera and ensure that hospitals are ready for anti-epidemic measures in case of outbreaks of cholera.

Russia fears cholera outbreak
  • Until June 1, it is recommended to conduct training exercises to develop an algorithm for interdepartmental interaction.
  • The heads of the executive authorities of constituent entities are recommended to ensure that hospitals, laboratories and other medical organizations should carry out anti-epidemic measures by the beginning of summer in case cholera patients emerge.
  • Top officials of the constituent entities were recommended to change plans for the sanitary protection of territories, taking into account the risk of the spread of cholera. Measures to provide the population with high-quality drinking water are also recommended.
  • The population should be informed about measures to prevent the disease.

It is recommended that the heads of Rospotrebnadzor departments in Rostov, Voronezh, Belgorod, Kursk, Bryansk regions, Krasnodar Territory, Crimea and Sevastopol expand the scope of monitoring research and increase the frequency of water sampling.

Cholera is a highly contagious disease that can cause severe, acute, watery diarrhea. It takes from 12 hours to 5 days between the ingestion of contaminated food or water and the onset of symptoms in a sick person. Cholera affects both children and adults and, if left untreated, may lead to death within hours, according to the World Health Organization website.

Cholera is easily curable. Most patients can be successfully cured of the disease by the timely administration of oral rehydration salt solutions.

According to researchers' estimates, up to 4 million cases of cholera and 21,000-143,000 cholera-related deaths occur each year worldwide.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

Author`s name: Editorial Team, Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
News
Popular
World
Ukrainian military leave strongholds of Azovstal in panic

The people's militia of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), with the support of the Russian military, continues to liberate the territory of the Azovstal plant in Mariupol from the Military Formations of Ukraine.

Ukrainian military leave strongholds of Azovstal in panic
Expert explains how Russia can stop weapon supplies to Ukraine
World
Expert explains how Russia can stop weapon supplies to Ukraine
World
Romania's military convoys travel towards Moldova-Ukraine border
World
Ukraine loses Kherson region once and for all
Lyuba Lulko Russia should urgently embargo oil and gas exports to EU to crush the West Lyuba Lulko Oleg Artyukov Russia loses interest in Japan's opinion on Kuril Islands Oleg Artyukov Angela Antonova Russia can not exist as USA's freaky copy Angela Antonova
Europe
Russia should urgently embargo oil and gas exports to EU to crush the West
World
Ukrainian commander reports low qualification of British soldiers
Russia strikes defence factory in Kiev
Hotspots and Incidents
Russia strikes defence factory in Kiev
Last materials
Russia invites no foreign leaders for Victory Parade in Moscow
German AfD party claims Nord Stream 2 should be launched
Ukrainian paratroopers from the 79th Brigade: commanders left us to die
Russia fears cholera outbreak
Daily Express says which countries will attack first in case of WW3
Bryansk Governor: Ukraine fired at the border checkpoint in the region
Russia strikes defence factory in Kiev. The aftermath
22-year-old US mercenary, USMC veteran, killed in Ukraine
Soviet Victory Flag in Outer Space 
Russia should urgently embargo oil and gas exports to EU to crush the West
Advertising Sitemap Archive About FactCheck
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2022, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy