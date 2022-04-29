EN RU FR PT
News
Author`s name Petr Ermilin

Bryansk Governor: Ukraine fired at the border checkpoint in the region

Russia

The border checkpoint of the FSB near the village of Belaya Berezka was fired from Ukraine, no one was injured, the governor of the Bryansk region Alexander Bogomaz said on his page in VKontakte.

"On April 29, a branch of the border department of the FSB of Russia in the Bryansk region in the village of Belaya Beryozka, Trubchevsky district, was subjected to mortar fire from the territory of Ukraine. There were no casualties as a result of the shelling."

Water and electricity networks were damaged, they have already been restored.

A tree also fell  at the cemetery as a result of shelling. As soon as the operational services inspect the place, the public utilities will clear the area, Bogomaz added.

Belaya Berezka borders on the Chernihiv region of Ukraine.

