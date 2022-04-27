EN RU FR PT
World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Author`s name Pravda.Ru

Putin: if someone intervenes in Ukraine, Russia's strikes will be lightning fast

Russia

Vladimir Putin spoke before the Council of Legislators in St. Petersburg.

Putin: if someone intervenes in Ukraine, Russia's strikes will be lightning fast

Below are a few key statements from his speech:

If someone dares to intervene in the situation in Ukraine from the outside and creates strategic threats, Russia's strikes will be lightning fast. All decisions have been made at this point;

Adversaries of the Russian Federation simply do not need such a big country as Russia;

The West has taken Ukraine to direct military confrontation with Russia. The West ordained the people of Ukraine the fate of expendables;

The Russian economy has not crumbled, but withstood the impact of sanctions;

Russia will respond to "clumsy” attempts to isolate the country with more business freedom and openness.

We have weapons that we can brag about, but we will not brag, we will use them, if necessary;

The number of foreign mercenaries fighting in Ukraine is constantly growing. The Russian Ministry of Defense will soon show some of the captured mercenaries;

The special operation in Ukraine has averted a real danger for Russia.

"With their courage, determination, heroism, they (the Russian Armed Forces — ed.) have prevented a large-scale conflict that would have unfolded on our territory, albeit on someone else's scenarios,” Putin said.

Putin also expressed confidence that the tasks of the special operation in Ukraine would be fulfilled, and Russia would cope with all the challenges. The safety of the people residing in Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics, as well as in Crimea, will be guaranteed, he added.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

Author`s name: Editorial Team, Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
News
Popular
Europe
Poland and Romania are first candidates for Calibre missile strikes

Having acknowledged the legitimacy of Ukraine's strikes against military facilities on the Russian territory, London has justified air strikes against logistics chains in a number of NATO countries

Poland and Romania are first candidates for Calibre missile strikes
The Nazis at Azovstal got in touch with the Russian military
World
The Nazis at Azovstal got in touch with the Russian military
Russia
Patrushev: Ukraine will collapse into several states
Russia
How Russian pilots protect military columns
Lyuba Lulko Poland and Romania are first candidates for Calibre missile strikes Lyuba Lulko Oleg Artyukov Russia loses interest in Japan's opinion on Kuril Islands Oleg Artyukov Angela Antonova Russia can not exist as USA's freaky copy Angela Antonova
Europe
Russia's only goal is Ukraine's total capitulation
World
Poland sanctions Gazprom. Russia cuts gas flow to Poland
Wargonzo: airfield in Transnistria was hit by NATO mines
World
Wargonzo: airfield in Transnistria was hit by NATO mines
Last materials
Macron was attacked by tomatoes
Russian 'O' troops capture air assault brigade in Ukraine
CCTV video shows Ford Mustang crashing into school bus in Albuquerque
Russia concerned about Ukraine's plans to seize Transnistria
Russia exchanges US student for pilot Konstantin Yaroshenko
Child chess player mauled to death by German sheepdog in Sochi
Ten Russia-unfriendly states accept Putin's rubles-for-gas requirements
Indian oil companies experience problems with Russian oil shipments
Visa and Mastercard may return to Russia after losing tens of billions
"Gazprom" suspended gas supplies to Bulgaria and Poland
Advertising Sitemap Archive About FactCheck
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2022, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy