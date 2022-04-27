EN RU FR PT
World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Author`s name Pravda.Ru

Russia exchanges US student for pilot Konstantin Yaroshenko

Russia

The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced that Trevor Reed, a student from the United States, who was serving a sentence in Russia, was exchanged for Russian pilot Konstantin Yaroshenko.

Russia exchanges US student for pilot Konstantin Yaroshenko

The exchange took place on April 27 after a long negotiation process, TASS reports.

Yaroshenko is going to arrive in Moscow already in two hours, his wife said. She is going to see him at a Moscow airport.

In late January, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken proposed to his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov to discuss the possible release of two US citizens, including Reed, who had been imprisoned in Russia.

Trevor Reed, a student from Texas, USA, was sentenced in Moscow in 2020 to nine years in prison. In August 2019, tenants of the apartment building on Leningradskoye Shosse, where Reed was living, called the police after the US student, being under the influence of alcoholic intoxication, had a fight with several women. On the way to the police station, Reed attacked the police officers, tore the uniform of the driver and hit another policeman.

Konstantin Yaroshenko, a Russian pilot, was imprisoned by a US court in 2011. He was charged with conspiracy to smuggle drugs and sentenced to 20 years. He was delivered to the United States from Liberia, where he was arrested on May 28, 2010.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

Author`s name: Editorial Team, Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
News
Popular
Europe
Poland and Romania are first candidates for Calibre missile strikes

Having acknowledged the legitimacy of Ukraine's strikes against military facilities on the Russian territory, London has justified air strikes against logistics chains in a number of NATO countries

Poland and Romania are first candidates for Calibre missile strikes
The Nazis at Azovstal got in touch with the Russian military
World
The Nazis at Azovstal got in touch with the Russian military
Russia
Patrushev: Ukraine will collapse into several states
Russia
How Russian pilots protect military columns
Lyuba Lulko Poland and Romania are first candidates for Calibre missile strikes Lyuba Lulko Oleg Artyukov Russia loses interest in Japan's opinion on Kuril Islands Oleg Artyukov Angela Antonova Russia can not exist as USA's freaky copy Angela Antonova
Europe
Russia's only goal is Ukraine's total capitulation
World
Poland sanctions Gazprom. Russia cuts gas flow to Poland
Wargonzo: airfield in Transnistria was hit by NATO mines
World
Wargonzo: airfield in Transnistria was hit by NATO mines
Last materials
Russia concerned about Ukraine's plans to seize Transnistria
Russia exchanges US student for pilot Konstantin Yaroshenko
Child chess player mauled to death by German sheepdog in Sochi
Ten Russia-unfriendly states accept Putin's rubles-for-gas requirements
Indian oil companies experience problems with Russian oil shipments
Visa and Mastercard may return to Russia after losing tens of billions
"Gazprom" suspended gas supplies to Bulgaria and Poland
In Milan, locals shouted "Nazis" at Ukrainian protesters
Ukrainian activists after a demonstration in Berlin
Watch about Heroes of the special military operation
Advertising Sitemap Archive About FactCheck
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2022, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy