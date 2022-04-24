Demining in Kharkov region

Servicemen of the engineering troops of the Russian Armed Forces conduct mine clearance in populated areas in Kharkov region.

Engineering reconnaissance is carried out on site, the situation is assessed, and then the demining team proceeds to clear the area of explosive objects.

The detected ammunition, if it can be transported, is loaded into vehicles specially equipped for safe transportation with sand decking and armoured plates.

Explosive objects are taken to a firing range, placed in a trench and detonated using TNT.