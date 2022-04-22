Russian Armed Forces units move through populated areas in Kharkov Region that have been liberated from Ukrainian nationalists during the special military operation.
The safety of the columns' movement is ensured by attack helicopters of the Army Aviation.
Russian servicemen are helping to establish a peaceful life in the towns and villages from which the radicals have been knocked out.
During the second phase of the special operation, the Russian Army intends to establish full control over the Donbass and Southern Ukraine