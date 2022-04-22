EN RU FR PT
News
High-precision weaponry strikes on the military infrastructure of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Russia

The Russian Armed Forces carried out another high-precision weaponry strike against military infrastructure facilities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine within the special military operation. 

The crew of the Black Sea Fleet frigate from the Black Sea launched a salvo of four Kalibr cruise missiles at designated ground targets on the territory of Ukraine.

