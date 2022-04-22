The Russian Armed Forces carried out another high-precision weaponry strike against military infrastructure facilities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine within the special military operation.
The crew of the Black Sea Fleet frigate from the Black Sea launched a salvo of four Kalibr cruise missiles at designated ground targets on the territory of Ukraine.
During the second phase of the special operation, the Russian Army intends to establish full control over the Donbass and Southern Ukraine