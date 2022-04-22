EN RU FR PT
World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Author`s name Pravda.Ru

Putin guarantees life to every Azovstal fighter who surrenders to Russian forces

Russia

Every fighter staying on the territory of the Azovstal steel factory in Mariupol will have their lives saved if they agree to lay down their arms, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a telephone conversation with European Council President Charles Michel.

Putin guarantees life to every Azovstal fighter who surrenders to Russian forces

"Life will be guaranteed to all servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, militants of the nationalist battalions and foreign mercenaries who lay down their arms. Decent treatment in accordance with international law and the provision of qualified medical care is guaranteed as well, Putin said, the press service of the Kremlin reports.

The President noted that, despite his order to cancel the storm of Azovstal and guarantees of life to all military men and fighters, the Kiev authorities still do not allow the fighters to take an opportunity to surrender.

Earlier, Colonel-General Mikhail Mizintsev, the head of the Russian National Defense Control Center, said that the humanitarian pause at Azovstal step works would start when the Ukrainian military raise white flags. According to him, if the Russian troops detect a white flag in any direction of the steel works, the fire will be immediately stopped.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

Author`s name: Editorial Team, Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
News
Polish general Skrzypczak accuses Boris Johnson of disclosing military secrets
Ukrainian tanks intended to break into Russia's Belgorod region
Joe Biden's dementia can make Kamala Harris take office as President
Putin guarantees life to every Azovstal fighter who surrenders to Russian forces
Macron reveals when Europe would face consequences of refusing Russian gas
Former Ukrainian officer says why Kyiv doesn't withdraw troops from Donbass
Russia clearly identifies goals of second phase of special operation in Ukraine
US wants to collude with Venezuela and Iran to destroy Russia
Boris Johnson threatens to launch nuclear strike on Russia without NATO consent
Turkish military signs found on the body of deceased soldier of Ukraine Forces
Popular
Society
Novatek former top manager, his wife and daughter found dead In Spain

The body of Sergey Protosenia, a former top manager of Novatek, and bodies of his wife and daughter were found in a house in the resort town of Lloret de Mar in Spain

Novatek former top manager, his wife and daughter found dead In Spain
Azov* names three conditions under which they leave Azovstal
World
Azov* names three conditions under which they leave Azovstal
Europe
Cumhuriyet: US sacrifices Ukraine to destroy Russia
World
Expert: MiG-29 fighters handed over to Ukraine will not even be able
Alexander Shtorm Cumhuriyet: US sacrifices Ukraine to destroy Russia Alexander Shtorm Alexander Artamonov What is Ukraine and where are its borders? Alexander Artamonov Mark S. McGrew What I See in Ukraine: PURE EVIL Mark S. McGrew
Former USSR
What is Ukraine and where are its borders?
World
European Parliament not happy about Russian ruble rising in value
The British about the testing of "Sarmat" missile: Johnson makes us a target
World
The British about the testing of "Sarmat" missile: Johnson makes us a target
Last materials
Joe Biden's dementia can make Kamala Harris take office as President
Putin guarantees life to every Azovstal fighter who surrenders to Russian forces
Macron reveals when Europe would face consequences of refusing Russian gas
Former Ukrainian officer says why Kyiv doesn't withdraw troops from Donbass
Russia clearly identifies goals of second phase of special operation in Ukraine
US wants to collude with Venezuela and Iran to destroy Russia
Boris Johnson threatens to launch nuclear strike on Russia without NATO consent
Turkish military signs found on the body of deceased soldier of Ukraine Forces
Boris Johnson threatens to nuke Russia without NATO approval
EU keeps fingers crossed Marine Le Pen, 'Trump in a skirt', loses French vote
Advertising Sitemap Archive About FactCheck
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2022, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy