Putin guarantees life to every Azovstal fighter who surrenders to Russian forces

Every fighter staying on the territory of the Azovstal steel factory in Mariupol will have their lives saved if they agree to lay down their arms, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a telephone conversation with European Council President Charles Michel.

"Life will be guaranteed to all servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, militants of the nationalist battalions and foreign mercenaries who lay down their arms. Decent treatment in accordance with international law and the provision of qualified medical care is guaranteed as well, Putin said, the press service of the Kremlin reports.

The President noted that, despite his order to cancel the storm of Azovstal and guarantees of life to all military men and fighters, the Kiev authorities still do not allow the fighters to take an opportunity to surrender.

Earlier, Colonel-General Mikhail Mizintsev, the head of the Russian National Defense Control Center, said that the humanitarian pause at Azovstal step works would start when the Ukrainian military raise white flags. According to him, if the Russian troops detect a white flag in any direction of the steel works, the fire will be immediately stopped.