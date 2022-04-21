Footage of combat operations of Smerch multiple-launch rocket systems during the special military operation in Ukraine
▫️According to reconnaissance reports, AFU units concentrated ammunition, military equipment and weapons at a camouflaged airfield to supply a group of troops.
▫️The Smerch multiple-launch rocket launcher, having been tasked with destroying armament and ammunition depots, loaded rockets and moved to a firing position.
▫️The troops discovered the position of the target and conducted a salvo launch.
The body of Sergey Protosenia, a former top manager of Novatek, and bodies of his wife and daughter were found in a house in the resort town of Lloret de Mar in Spain
