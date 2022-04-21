EN RU FR PT
News
Author`s name Petr Ermilin

Footage of combat operations of Smerch multiple-launch rocket systems

Russia

Footage of combat operations of Smerch multiple-launch rocket systems during the special military operation in Ukraine

▫️According to reconnaissance reports, AFU units concentrated ammunition, military equipment and weapons at a camouflaged airfield to supply a group of troops. 

▫️The Smerch multiple-launch rocket launcher, having been tasked with destroying armament and ammunition depots, loaded rockets and moved to a firing position. 

▫️The troops discovered the position of the target and conducted a salvo launch.

