Footage of combat operations of Smerch multiple-launch rocket systems during the special military operation in Ukraine

▫️According to reconnaissance reports, AFU units concentrated ammunition, military equipment and weapons at a camouflaged airfield to supply a group of troops.

▫️The Smerch multiple-launch rocket launcher, having been tasked with destroying armament and ammunition depots, loaded rockets and moved to a firing position.

▫️The troops discovered the position of the target and conducted a salvo launch.