Launch of the Sarmat from Plesetsk Cosmodrome

Russia

Sarmat, land-based intercontinental ballistic missile, was successfully launched from a silo at the Plesetsk state testing cosmodrome in Arkhangelsk Region.

🚀The launch objectives have been met in full.

▫️The design characteristics during all phases of its flight are confirmed. The training combat sections arrived in the target area at Kura training ground on Kamchatka Peninsula.

▫️Flight tests of the prospective heavy-lift missile with a dividing warhead made it possible to assess the correctness of the design and technical solutions used during the development of Sarmat missile system

▫️This launch is the first in the state test programme. After the completion of the testing programme, Sarmat missile system will enter service with Strategic Missile Forces.

▫️At the Uzhurskiy missile formation in Krasnoyarsk Territory, preparations are underway to rearm the main missile regiment with the new missile system. Promising Sarmat missile system will replace Voyevoda.

🔹Sarmat system is a product solely of Russian industry cooperation. The missile's mass and energy characteristics have expanded its range of weaponry, both in the number of warheads and in types, including gliding hypersonic section.

🔹The new missile is capable of hitting targets at long ranges using a variety of flight trajectories.

🔹Sarmat missile has unique characteristics that allow it to be guaranteed to overcome any existing and promising anti-missile defence systems.

🔹Sarmat is the most powerful missile with the world's longest distance to hit targets, which will significantly enhance the combat power of our country's strategic nuclear forces.

