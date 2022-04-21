Su-34 crews in action as part of the special military operation

Russian Aerospace Forces crews carried out airstrikes against buried long-term fortified structures of nationalist formations and depots with weapons and ammunition, including foreign-made ones.
▫️The pilots hit targets singly and in pairs.
▫️Airstrikes results were recorded by means of objective control of aircraft and unmanned aerial vehicles.
The body of Sergey Protosenia, a former top manager of Novatek, and bodies of his wife and daughter were found in a house in the resort town of Lloret de Mar in Spain
