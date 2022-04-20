EN RU FR PT
World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Author`s name Pravda.Ru

Moscow loses trust in Kiev negotiators

Russia

Maria Zakharova, an official representative for the Russian Foreign Ministry, said that the Russian side had lost confidence in Ukrainian negotiators.

Moscow loses trust in Kiev negotiators

In an interview with Russia 24 TV channel, Zakharova commented on the process of the talks between Russia and Ukraine and said that Moscow had long been distrustful of Kiev.

"Here it's not like "trust and verify” — it's only "verify”, because there is no trust in those people for long,” the diplomat said.

Zakharova also said that Russia was prepared for Ukraine's inconsistent behaviour in the negotiations. Kiev uses the talks as a deception manevoure, she said.

"From the side of the office of the person who calls himself the president of Ukraine and is endowed with appropriate powers, a request was made to conduct negotiations. Russia did not decline the request. Afterwards, as always, there was nothing but circus on the part of the Kiev regime, both in literal and figurative terms. Sometimes they come, sometimes they don't, sometimes they participate, sometimes they don't. <…> Was Moscow ready for this? Yes, of course,” Zakharova said.

Earlier, Denis Pushilin, the head of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), commented on the proposal from UN Secretary General António Guterres on humanitarian truce for the safe delivery of humanitarian aid to Ukraine. Pushilin called such an initiative potentially dangerous as the Ukrainian side may take advantage of the ceasefire to regroup its forces and strengthen its positions.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

Author`s name: Editorial Team, Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
News
Popular
Russia
Russia readies to use new methods of warfare in Donbass

Russia will be implementing new ways of warfare, Defense Minister Sergei Shoygu said. Russia would be developing the army and the navy in order to better adapt to modern conditions of "armed confrontation."

Russia readies to use new methods of warfare in Donbass
Hiding weapons is no more necessary: Russia sees through NATO's trick in Ukraine
World
Hiding weapons is no more necessary: Russia sees through NATO's trick in Ukraine
Columnists
US empire strikes back: Russia takes the hits, China lives in fear
Hotspots and Incidents
More than 100 civilians leave Azovstal basements
Petr Ernilin Zelensky has not buried the bodies of Bucha massacre victims Petr Ernilin John Stanton US empire strikes back: Russia takes the hits, China lives in fear John Stanton Lyuba Lulko For USA, France is a genetic distortion in European mindset Lyuba Lulko
Russia
Russian Security Council V.C. Medvedev: we need to prepare for NATO's aggression
World
Former British government adviser: Russia may attack NATO military base
Azovstal in Mariupol to fall in the next couple of days
Hotspots and Incidents
Azovstal in Mariupol to fall in the next couple of days
Last materials
Moscow loses trust in Kiev negotiators
Putin: Russia will work to bring peace to Donbass
Zelensky has not buried the bodies of Bucha massacre victims
Matthew Lynn: Germany to be 'punished' over Russian gas stance
DPR: Kyiv "captures" Maryinka to hide Ukraine Forces' massive losses
“We have only a few hours left”: Ukrainian officer begs "world leaders" to help
More than 100 civilians leave Azovstal basements
US empire strikes back: Russia takes the hits, China lives in fear
Russia seeks record-breaking compensation from Apple
Russian Security Council V.C. Medvedev: we need to prepare for NATO's aggression
Advertising Sitemap Archive About FactCheck
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2022, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy