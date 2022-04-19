EN RU FR PT
Author`s name Pravda.Ru

Russian Security Council V.C. Medvedev: we need to prepare for NATO's aggression

Russia

Strengthening NATO's positions near Russian borders is no longer a figure of speech and a set of standard threats, Moscow should be ready for possible aggressive actions, said Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev.

Russian Security Council V.C. Medvedev: we need to prepare for NATO's aggression

"We are talking primarily about an attempt to expand NATO's presence near our borders." "And this is no longer a figure of speech today, this is not a set of standard threats. We must be prepared for those aggressive actions that may happen," he stated.

Therefore, the politician continued, it is important to build up a system that allows to provide the country with the most modern weapons.

"And this requires reliable, high-tech, powerful equipment - both military and dual-use," the deputy head of the Security Council said.

As the politician noted, in today's tense environment, both the scientific and technological spheres play a special role in ensuring the security of the state. He clarified that we are talking about innovative developments and advanced research that are aimed at maintaining the country's defense capability, at "countering the most serious threats" facing Russia.

Author`s name: Editorial Team
