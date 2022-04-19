EN RU FR PT
Russia readies to use new methods of warfare in Donbass

Russia

Russia will be implementing new ways of warfare, Defense Minister Sergei Shoygu said, TASS reports.

"The implementation of new methods of warfare will make it possible to adapt the troops better,” the minister said at the board of the department.

He did not specify what kind of new methods of warfare he was talking about.

Shoygu noted that Russia would be developing the army and the navy in order to better adapt to modern conditions of "armed confrontation." The Northern Fleet alone will receive more than 500 units of modern weapons in 2022, which will increase its combat readiness 1.5 times, he said.

Azovstal siege: Humanitarian corridor opens

The Russian Defense Ministry announced the opening of a humanitarian corridor for the exit of Ukrainian forces from the territory of the Azovstal plant in Mariupol, the head of the National Center for Defense Control of Russia, Colonel-General Mikhail Mizintsev said.

According to the Telegram channel of the Ministry of Defense, the corridor opened from 14.00 Moscow time.

The Russian Armed Forces consistently implement their tasks to liberate the Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics, Defense Minister Sergei Shoygu also said at the meeting of the collegium of the Ministry of Defense, Interfax reports.

"The plan to liberate the Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics is being consistently implemented, measures are being taken to establish peaceful life,” Shoygu said.

He also noted that the events of the recent months clearly demonstrate how important it is for Russia to continuously improve its army.

Russia launched the special military operation in Ukraine on February 24. Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the Russian army would work to defend the population of Donbass from acts of "genocide" conducted by the Kiev authorities, as well as to "denazify" and "demilitarize" Ukraine. Shortly before that, Putin announced the recognition of the LPR and the DPR. The parliaments of the republics ratified the Treaty of Friendship and Cooperation with Russia.

By the end of March, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported that the main tasks of the first stage of the special operation had been completed. The combat potential of the Armed Forces of Ukraine had been significantly reduced, Colonel-General Sergei Rudskoy, head of the main operational department of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces said. According to him, this will allow the Russian army to "concentrate its main efforts on achieving the main goal — the liberation of the Donbass."

The Russian Ministry of Defense also said that it had completed the tasks in Kiev and Chernigov directions. At the first stage of the operation, Russia intended to make Kiev concentrate its forces on fightings for large cities. Afterwards, Russia planned to proceed to the next stage of the military operation to prevent Kiev from using forces in the Donbass.

