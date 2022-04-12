Putin comments Bucha massacre

What happened in Bucha is just as fake as the story about the presence of chemical weapons in Iraq, Russian President Putin said, Interfax reports.

The United States had then announced that Iraq was allegedly developing chemical weapons, and Washington eventually invaded Iraq based on that allegation.

Speaking about the Bucha massacre, Putin said:

"I talk to colleagues from Western countries. And when they say "Bucha” to me, I ask them: "Have you ever been to Raqqa? Did you see how American aircraft completely destroyed and levelled that Syrian city to the ground?” Corpses had been decomposing there for months.

"Nobody cared about that. Nobody even noticed that. No one recalls anything about hundreds of civilians killed in Afghanistan either, when hundreds and more people were killed at weddings during air raids.

"They staged those provocations in Syria. They simulated the use of chemical weapons by the Assad government. They found out it was a fake later. The Bucha story is just another fake."

Earlier, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko called the events in Bucha a special psychological operation conducted by the UK. Lukashenko said that the Russian side could get all the information about both the individuals and the movement of all vehicles that were involved in the provocation.