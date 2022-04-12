Space Exploration Day: Russia to resume lunar program

The goals of Russia's special operation in Ukraine are absolutely understandable and noble, Russian President Vladimir Putin stated at Vostochny Cosmodrome in Russia's Amur region, TASS reports.

According to Putin, it goes about Russia's assistance to residents of Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics (DPR and LPR).

These goals will certainly be achieved, he added.

Russia announced the start of the special operation to protect Donbass on February 24. In his address to the nation, President Putin pointed out that Moscow was forced to take such a measure against the background of the ongoing crisis in the DPR and LPR. The Kiev authorities refused to comply with the Minsk agreements and "it was simply impossible to continue to endure this genocide," he said.

Assessing the work of the Aerospace Forces of Russia during the special operation in Ukraine, Putin said that the Russian military were acting courageously, competently, efficiently and effectively.

On April 12, the Cosmonautics Day, Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko visited the Vostochny Cosmodrome in the Amur Region of Russia. Putin said that Russia had to successfully respond to modern challenges in space. He also pledged to resume Russia's lunar program.

During the visit to Vostochny, Putin and Lukashenko flew around the territory of the cosmodrome in a helicopter. They got acquainted with the construction of the cosmodrome and its infrastructure. After that, the presidents of Russia and Belarus visited the construction sites of the command post and the launch facility for the Angara missiles.

During his visit to the cosmoderome, Putin made a number of statements. Here are some of the most important ones:

Russia will resume the lunar program. It goes about the Luna-25 interplanetary station, the launch of the station is planned to be made from the Vostochny cosmodrome. The date remains unknown;

Russia is not going to isolate itself. It is definitely impossible to strictly isolate such a huge country like Russia;

The goals of the operation in Ukraine will be achieved, they are understandable and noble, the main goal is to help the people of Donbass;

Clashes with anti-Russian nationalist forces in Ukraine were inevitable, it was only a matter of time;

Russia will be developing its own technologies that it used to buy for petrodollars from other states;

Roscosmos was instructed to organize a flight of a Belarusian cosmonaut into space.

Putin compares Gagarin's flight with Victory Day

According to the head of state, the country and the whole world rejoiced after Gagarin's successful flight into space.

"We will still have similar events in the future too," he added.

Russia had won the stubborn race for leadership in space in the past and left examples of comradeship and will for others, Putin said.

Putin expressed confidence that, despite the sanctions, Russia has all the necessary technologies to develop its own rocket and space industry.

Russia will expand the qualitative and quantitative potential of its satellite constellation, he also said.

"It is necessary to use capabilities of space information technologies at a new level to be able to further implement digital services in all sectors of economy, public administration, education, healthcare, in people's daily lives. To this end, within the framework of the Sphere program, we intend to significantly expand the quantitative and qualitative potential of our satellite constellation," he said.