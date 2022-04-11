EN RU FR PT
World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News
Author`s name Pravda.Ru

Russia demands that Google remove threats to Russian users

Russia

Roskomnadzor (Russian Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology and Mass Media) has demanded that Google immediately exclude threats to Russian users from its services.

"A violation of an extremist nature was detected in the work of the Google.Translate service. When entering the phrase "dear Russians" for translation, the service suggests that Russian users replace it with a "dead Russians" (dead Russians)," the agency explained.

As noted in Roskomnadzor, there were no such options for search queries mentioning other nationalities.

In addition, the agency requested information from Google LLC about the reasons for these messages.

 

 

 

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

Author`s name: Editorial Team
Popular
World
Right Sector's deputy commander Taras Bobanich killed near Kharkov

The Russian Armed Forces have destroyed Taras Bobanich, deputy commander of the Right Sector nationalist movement

Right Sector's deputy commander Taras Bobanich killed near Kharkov
Azov regiment commander flees Mariupol
World
Azov regiment commander flees Mariupol
World
Russian FM Lavrov named the real global aim of the special operation in Ukraine
Hotspots and Incidents
Nearly 270 Ukrainian marines surrender in Mariupol
Alexander Shtorm Has Russia become pariah for the whole world? Alexander Shtorm Lyuba Lulko Bulgaria lies and must pay for arms supplies to Ukraine Lyuba Lulko John Stanton Sick of Ukraine, sick of Zelensky, dreading US Tomahawks, B-2’s and F-35’s over Eastern Ukraine John Stanton
Russia
DPR head Pushilin: Operation to liberate republic to intensify
World
Results of the first round of presidential election in France are released
Hungary finds way to pay Russia for gas in rubles without violating EU sanctions
World
Hungary finds way to pay Russia for gas in rubles without violating EU sanctions
Popular
World
Right Sector's deputy commander Taras Bobanich killed near Kharkov

The Russian Armed Forces have destroyed Taras Bobanich, deputy commander of the Right Sector nationalist movement

Right Sector's deputy commander Taras Bobanich killed near Kharkov
Azov regiment commander flees Mariupol
World
Azov regiment commander flees Mariupol
World
Russian FM Lavrov named the real global aim of the special operation in Ukraine
Hotspots and Incidents
Nearly 270 Ukrainian marines surrender in Mariupol
Alexander Shtorm Has Russia become pariah for the whole world? Alexander Shtorm Lyuba Lulko Bulgaria lies and must pay for arms supplies to Ukraine Lyuba Lulko John Stanton Sick of Ukraine, sick of Zelensky, dreading US Tomahawks, B-2’s and F-35’s over Eastern Ukraine John Stanton
Russia
DPR head Pushilin: Operation to liberate republic to intensify
World
Results of the first round of presidential election in France are released
Hungary finds way to pay Russia for gas in rubles without violating EU sanctions
World
Hungary finds way to pay Russia for gas in rubles without violating EU sanctions
Last materials
Hungary finds way to pay Russia for gas in rubles without violating EU sanctions
Nearly 270 Ukrainian marines surrender in Mariupol
Results of the first round of presidential election in France are released
Russian FM Lavrov named the real global aim of the special operation in Ukraine
Azov regiment commander flees Mariupol
DPR head Pushilin: Operation to liberate republic to intensify
Right Sector's deputy commander Taras Bobanich killed near Kharkov
How US sanctions can bring down the entire electronics industry?
Has Russia become pariah for the whole world?
Details of a new Volodymyr Zelenskyy video prove he's not in Kyiv
Advertising Sitemap Archive About FactCheck
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2022, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy