Russia demands that Google remove threats to Russian users

Roskomnadzor (Russian Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology and Mass Media) has demanded that Google immediately exclude threats to Russian users from its services.

"A violation of an extremist nature was detected in the work of the Google.Translate service. When entering the phrase "dear Russians" for translation, the service suggests that Russian users replace it with a "dead Russians" (dead Russians)," the agency explained.

As noted in Roskomnadzor, there were no such options for search queries mentioning other nationalities.

In addition, the agency requested information from Google LLC about the reasons for these messages.