EN RU FR PT
World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Author`s name Pravda.Ru

Chechnya's Kadyrov: Russia will launch offensive on all Ukrainian cities

Russia

Chechen President Ramzan Kadyrov posted a video message in his Telegram channel at night:

Chechnya's Kadyrov: Russia will launch offensive on all Ukrainian cities

“We will completely liberate Luhansk and Donetsk in the first place. This is the task set by the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, our dear President Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. We will take Kiev and all other cities afterwards.

"We do not have a goal to take cities. Our goal is to eliminate those Bandera activists, those Nazis and shaitans who speak Chechen and call themselves Muslims. <…>

"Many people wonder why [the troops] have been pulled back from Kiev, why Kiev is not going to be seized, why Russia is yielding to Ukraine. <...> I assure you, not a single step will be taken back. This is a muddle, but such things may occur in the military strategy too. 

Our "friends" or rather our enemies have not taken our gesture of goodwill. Therefore, I can confidently assure everyone who is interested in the fate of the ongoing operation that, knowing the unequivocal position of both the Supreme Commander, and the Armed Forces, and everyone: if Kiev does not fulfill all the obligations that our Supreme Commander proposes, the war will not stop."

Kremlin refuses to comment on Kadyrov's statements

Meanwhile, Putin's official spokesman Dmitry Peskov advised contacting the Russian Defence Ministry for comments on the remarks that Chechen President Ramzan Kadyrov made regarding Russia's plans for an offensive on Kyiv. 

"Traditionally, we do not discuss the course of the special military operation with you. We leave this prerogative to the Ministry of Defense. They hold briefings there twice a day. I suggest you should receive information from them," Peskov told reporters. 

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

Author`s name: Editorial Team, Editor: Pyotr Yermilin
News
Popular
World
Right Sector's deputy commander Taras Bobanich killed near Kharkov

The Russian Armed Forces have destroyed Taras Bobanich, deputy commander of the Right Sector nationalist movement

Right Sector's deputy commander Taras Bobanich killed near Kharkov
Azov regiment commander flees Mariupol
World
Azov regiment commander flees Mariupol
World
Russian FM Lavrov named the real global aim of the special operation in Ukraine
Hotspots and Incidents
Nearly 270 Ukrainian marines surrender in Mariupol
Alexander Shtorm Has Russia become pariah for the whole world? Alexander Shtorm Lyuba Lulko Bulgaria lies and must pay for arms supplies to Ukraine Lyuba Lulko John Stanton Sick of Ukraine, sick of Zelensky, dreading US Tomahawks, B-2’s and F-35’s over Eastern Ukraine John Stanton
Russia
DPR head Pushilin: Operation to liberate republic to intensify
World
Results of the first round of presidential election in France are released
Hungary finds way to pay Russia for gas in rubles without violating EU sanctions
World
Hungary finds way to pay Russia for gas in rubles without violating EU sanctions
Last materials
Hungary finds way to pay Russia for gas in rubles without violating EU sanctions
Nearly 270 Ukrainian marines surrender in Mariupol
Results of the first round of presidential election in France are released
Russian FM Lavrov named the real global aim of the special operation in Ukraine
Azov regiment commander flees Mariupol
DPR head Pushilin: Operation to liberate republic to intensify
Right Sector's deputy commander Taras Bobanich killed near Kharkov
How US sanctions can bring down the entire electronics industry?
Has Russia become pariah for the whole world?
Details of a new Volodymyr Zelenskyy video prove he's not in Kyiv
Advertising Sitemap Archive About FactCheck
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2022, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy