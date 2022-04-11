Chechnya's Kadyrov: Russia will launch offensive on all Ukrainian cities

Chechen President Ramzan Kadyrov posted a video message in his Telegram channel at night:

“We will completely liberate Luhansk and Donetsk in the first place. This is the task set by the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, our dear President Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. We will take Kiev and all other cities afterwards.

"We do not have a goal to take cities. Our goal is to eliminate those Bandera activists, those Nazis and shaitans who speak Chechen and call themselves Muslims. <…>

"Many people wonder why [the troops] have been pulled back from Kiev, why Kiev is not going to be seized, why Russia is yielding to Ukraine. <...> I assure you, not a single step will be taken back. This is a muddle, but such things may occur in the military strategy too.

Our "friends" or rather our enemies have not taken our gesture of goodwill. Therefore, I can confidently assure everyone who is interested in the fate of the ongoing operation that, knowing the unequivocal position of both the Supreme Commander, and the Armed Forces, and everyone: if Kiev does not fulfill all the obligations that our Supreme Commander proposes, the war will not stop."

Kremlin refuses to comment on Kadyrov's statements

Meanwhile, Putin's official spokesman Dmitry Peskov advised contacting the Russian Defence Ministry for comments on the remarks that Chechen President Ramzan Kadyrov made regarding Russia's plans for an offensive on Kyiv.