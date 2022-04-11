The operation of liberation of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) will become more intense, said the head of the DPR, Denis Pushilin.
"Now the operation will be intensified. Because the more we delay, the more civilian population suffers, being held hostage by the situation. We have identified areas in which certain steps must be accelerated," he said.
Speaking about the liberation of Mariupol, Pushilin noted that according to various reports, from one and a half to three thousand nationalists remain at Azovstal.
In addition, the DPR head remarked that now the authorities are checking the information that there are foreigners among the militants.
"We do not want to be unfounded. We have this information, but it requires confirmation. As soon as we have irrefutable evidence, it will be published," Pushilin added.
