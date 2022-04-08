Russia leaves the UN Human Rights Council

The United Nations General Assembly suspended Russia's membership in the Human Rights Council (UNHRC). This happened at the initiative of the United States during the special session on Ukraine on April 7. 93 countries voted in favor of the decision, 24 against, 58 abstained.

Russian position is that the UN is not a place for theatrical performances, and the proposed resolution does not reflect the situation with human rights in the current situation, said Deputy Permanent Representative of Russia to the UN Gennady Kuzmin.

“Our priority has always been a constructive dialogue, including consideration of different sides and solutions,” he added.

Kuzmin said that Russia views the resolution "as an unlawful and politically motivated step in order to defiantly punish a sovereign state - a member of the UN, pursuing an independent domestic and foreign policy."

After that, he said that the Russian Federation "made a decision on early termination from April 7, 2022 of its powers as a member of the UN Human Rights Council."