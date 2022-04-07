Kremlin: We have significant losses of troops

Russia has suffered significant losses in Ukraine, Kremlin's official spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in an interview with the British TV channel Sky News, TASS reports.

"You've lost thousands of troops. How many troops have you lost?" a Sky News journalist asked Peskov.

"We have significant losses of troops, and it's a huge tragedy for us," Peskov responded.

Peskov did not provide any numbers.

Russia launched the special operation in Ukraine on February 24. On March 25, the Ministry of Defense reported that during the special operation on the territory of Ukraine, 1,351 Russian servicemen were killed, 3,825 people were injured. The loss of Ukrainian troops, according to the Defense Ministry, amounted to 30,000 people.