EN RU FR PT
World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News
Author`s name Pravda.Ru

Kremlin: We have significant losses of troops

Russia

Russia has suffered significant losses in Ukraine, Kremlin's official spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in an interview with the British TV channel Sky News, TASS reports.

"You've lost thousands of troops. How many troops have you lost?" a Sky News journalist asked Peskov.

"We have significant losses of troops, and it's a huge tragedy for us," Peskov responded.

Peskov did not provide any numbers.

Russia launched the special operation in Ukraine on February 24. On March 25, the Ministry of Defense reported that during the special operation on the territory of Ukraine, 1,351 Russian servicemen were killed, 3,825 people were injured. The loss of Ukrainian troops, according to the Defense Ministry, amounted to 30,000 people.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

View from the Kremlin
Author`s name: Editorial Team, Editor: Pyotr Yermilin
Popular
World
Russian submarine with 160 nukes on board surfaces off US coast

Russian nuclear submarine of the Borey project, which carries 16 Bulava ballistic missiles on board, unexpectedly appeared off the coast of the United States

Russian submarine with 160 nukes on board surfaces off US coast
Russian general killed in Ukraine
World
Russian general killed in Ukraine
World
Murmansk-BN systems turn F-35 fighters into scrap metal near Russian borders
Russia
Mission-ready nuclear submarines of Russian Pacific Navy urgently leave port
Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Ukraine: Propaganda, the Truth and Cockfighting Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Andrey Mihayloff Maxar Bucha massacre satellite photos: Can they be trusted? Andrey Mihayloff Igor Bukker 'Putin knows': Trump asks to leak dirt on Biden’s son Igor Bukker
Hotspots and Incidents
Russian Su-30SM fighter attacks NATO's F-35 over Black Sea
Former USSR
Ukraine is illegitimate as a state. It has been since 2014
NATO uses Ukraine as Trojan horse to strike nuclear blow on Russia
Europe
NATO uses Ukraine as Trojan horse to strike nuclear blow on Russia
Popular
World
Russian submarine with 160 nukes on board surfaces off US coast

Russian nuclear submarine of the Borey project, which carries 16 Bulava ballistic missiles on board, unexpectedly appeared off the coast of the United States

Russian submarine with 160 nukes on board surfaces off US coast
Russian general killed in Ukraine
World
Russian general killed in Ukraine
World
Murmansk-BN systems turn F-35 fighters into scrap metal near Russian borders
Russia
Mission-ready nuclear submarines of Russian Pacific Navy urgently leave port
Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Ukraine: Propaganda, the Truth and Cockfighting Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Andrey Mihayloff Maxar Bucha massacre satellite photos: Can they be trusted? Andrey Mihayloff Igor Bukker 'Putin knows': Trump asks to leak dirt on Biden’s son Igor Bukker
Hotspots and Incidents
Russian Su-30SM fighter attacks NATO's F-35 over Black Sea
Former USSR
Ukraine is illegitimate as a state. It has been since 2014
NATO uses Ukraine as Trojan horse to strike nuclear blow on Russia
Europe
NATO uses Ukraine as Trojan horse to strike nuclear blow on Russia
Last materials
Ukraine: Propaganda, the Truth and Cockfighting
Secret service agents fired after being involved in an illegal scheme
Google removes apps that were stealing data from millions of devices
Shell might lose $5 billion due to the company's decision to leave Russia
Police reports AirTag's been used as a tracker for stalking females
Zelensky invites two Azov* militants to speak before the Greek Parliament
Russia accused Ukraine of dropping back Istanbul proposals
Maxar Bucha massacre satellite photos: Can they be trusted?
Study reveals connection between estrogen levels and a risk of dementia
Texas teacher quits school after student got severe burns during a science class
Advertising Sitemap Archive About FactCheck
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2022, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy