Russia readies to liberate Mariupol with the help of DPR militia

Taking into account Kiev's disinterest in saving the lives of its military personnel, Mariupol will be liberated from the nationalists by the Russian Armed Forces and the People's Militia of the Donetsk People's Republic, the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation said in a statement on April 5.

A few statements from Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov: