Putin-Zelensky summit still possible, Kremlin says

Moscow still believes that the meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Ukrainian counterpart Vladimir Zelensky can be possible. However, in order for the meeting to take place, the sides first need to coordinate the text of the document at the talks, Kremlin's official spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, TASS reports.

“Nothing has changed here for us: we do not reject the possibility of the meeting for our president, but we repeat once again that such a meeting can be possible only after the text of the document is agreed upon,” Peskov explained.

Earlier, Ukrainian President Zelensky spoke about the meeting with Vladimir Putin. When asked if he was seeking a meeting with the Russian president, Zelensky replied that the meeting may not take place at all.

Moscow to celebrate Victory Day as usual

When asked about the upcoming Victory Day celebrations in Moscow, Peskov said that Russia would celebrate it as usual.

“We will celebrate the way we always do. This is the holiest of the holidays in our country,” Peskov said.

Peskov was asked if military personnel from Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics (Russia recognized their independence in February), as well as employees of the units participating in the special operation in Ukraine would be able to take part in the parade on Red Square.