Russia to hold military exercises with S-400 Triumph systems in Kaliningrad

Russia

The S-400 anti-aircraft missile systems and Pantsir S-1 anti-aircraft missile systems will take part in military exercises to repel missile attacks on military and civilian targets in the Kaliningrad region of Russia, the press service of the Baltic Fleet said, Interfax reports.

The Russian military will practice actions to accomplish missions after receiving a corresponding message about the presence of airborne aircraft, helicopters, drones and cruise missiles of a mock enemy.

According to the press service of the fleet, after receiving such messages, the military will follow the procedures to deploy S-400 air defense systems, as well as to search, identify and escort training targets.

Earlier, anti-aircraft troops of the Central Military District of the Russian Federation used S-400 Triumph anti-aircraft missile systems during exercises in the Astrakhan region. The military performed night combat launches of anti-aircraft missiles. The crews of S-400 system struck targets that imitated cruise and ballistic missiles.

S-400 anti-aircraft missile system
Author`s name: Editorial Team
