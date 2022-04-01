Kremlin denies rumours about Putin's thyroid cancer

Reports about Russian President Putin having thyroid cancer are not true to fact. Reports about Putin undergoing surgeries are not true either, Kremlins official spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

According to Alexei Venediktov, the former editor-in-chief of Ekho of Moscow radio station, Peskov called such reports fiction and lies.

"When asked: "Do I understand it correctly that Vladimir Putin does not have cancer?”, Peskov answered: "You do,"" Venediktov wrote on his Telegram channel.

In March, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko said that Putin was more fit than ever. According to him, all reports about Putin's alleged health problems are rumors that Western countries are spreading to undermine Putin's credibility.