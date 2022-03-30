EN RU FR PT
World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Author`s name Pravda.Ru

Putin bans foreign software on IT infrastructure of critical importance

Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree banning the use of foreign software on critical infrastructure facilities by government agencies and government customers. The decree has been published on the official website of legal information.

Putin bans foreign software on IT infrastructure of critical importance

Starting from March 31, buyers will not be able to acquire foreign software without approval. The use of foreign software will be banned starting from January 1, 2025.

"From January 1, 2025, public authorities are prohibited from using foreign software on their infrastructure facilities of critical importance,” the document says.

Putin also instructed the government to approve requirements for software that will be used on critical infrastructure, as well as the rules for foreign software used at facilities that are not regarded as critical infrastructure.

The decree comes into force from the day of its publication, i. e March 30, 2022.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

Author`s name: Editorial Team
News
Popular
World
Russian submarine with 160 nukes on board surfaces off US coast

Russian nuclear submarine of the Borey project, which carries 16 Bulava ballistic missiles on board, unexpectedly appeared off the coast of the United States

Russian submarine with 160 nukes on board surfaces off US coast
Russian general killed in Ukraine
World
Russian general killed in Ukraine
World
Murmansk-BN systems turn F-35 fighters into scrap metal near Russian borders
Russia
Mission-ready nuclear submarines of Russian Pacific Navy urgently leave port
Hans Vogel Business in Ukraine Hans Vogel Andrey Mihayloff Yukos skeletons. What links Aleksey Golubovich with former owners of the oil company. Part I Andrey Mihayloff Jim Jones No Greater Love Jim Jones
Hotspots and Incidents
Russian Su-30SM fighter attacks NATO's F-35 over Black Sea
Former USSR
Ukraine is illegitimate as a state. It has been since 2014
NATO uses Ukraine as Trojan horse to strike nuclear blow on Russia
Europe
NATO uses Ukraine as Trojan horse to strike nuclear blow on Russia
Last materials
Chechnya's Kadyrov: Russia will never compromise for Ukraine
South Ossetian President declares intention to become part of Russia
Putin bans foreign software on IT infrastructure of critical importance
Business in Ukraine
Turkey considers alternatives to Russia's S-400 air defence systems
UK refuses to pay for Russian natural gas in rubles
Moscow claims Kyiv's readiness to negotiate
Yukos skeletons. What links Aleksey Golubovich with former owners of the oil company. Part I
Yeltsin's granddaughter lives abroad and publishes explicit photos of herself
No Greater Love
Advertising Sitemap Archive About FactCheck
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2022, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy