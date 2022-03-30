Putin bans foreign software on IT infrastructure of critical importance

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree banning the use of foreign software on critical infrastructure facilities by government agencies and government customers. The decree has been published on the official website of legal information.

Starting from March 31, buyers will not be able to acquire foreign software without approval. The use of foreign software will be banned starting from January 1, 2025.

"From January 1, 2025, public authorities are prohibited from using foreign software on their infrastructure facilities of critical importance,” the document says.

Putin also instructed the government to approve requirements for software that will be used on critical infrastructure, as well as the rules for foreign software used at facilities that are not regarded as critical infrastructure.

The decree comes into force from the day of its publication, i. e March 30, 2022.