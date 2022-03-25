Russia announces more losses among military men

"Unfortunately, during the special military operation there are losses among our comrades-in-arms. To date, 1,351 servicemen have been killed, 3,825 have been injured," Colonel General Sergei Rudskoy, First Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, said on March 25.

Also from the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation:

"There are many requests coming from Russians who want to take part in the operation in Ukraine. More than 23,000 foreigners from 37 countries also expressed their readiness to fight on the side of the people's republics.

"We offered the leadership of the LPR and the DPR to accept this assistance, but they said that they would defend their land themselves. They have enough forces and means for this."