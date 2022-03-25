Russian FM Lavrov: a 'total' hybrid war is declared on Russia

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that a 'total hybrid war' is declared on Moscow. He highlights that this war is aimed to destroy Russian economy.

“Today we have been declared on a real hybrid war, a total war. This term, which was used by Nazi Germany, is now used by many European politicians when they say what they want to do with the Russian Federation,” states Lavrov.

According to the minister, the goal of this western campaign is to destroy and stifle the Russian economy and the country as a whole.

He added that the international situation has escalated to the limit.

“We are witnessing the culmination of the policy of containing Russia that the West has been pursuing for a long time,” Lavrov said.

At the same time, he noted that Russia will not isolate itself and will continue to work with its allies.