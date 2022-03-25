Vladimir Zhirinovsky, LDPR leader, dies. Reports of his death later refuted

Russian Senator Alexander Pronyushkin confirmed the death of Vladimir Zhirinovsky, the leader of the Liberal and Democratic Party of Russia (LDPR), RIA Novosti reports.

Earlier, Mash Telegram channel reported that Zhirinovsky died at 10:45 Moscow time. He had been in a coma for about a day. No other details were reported.

Zhirinovsky was 75 years old.

However, State Duma speaker Vyacheslav Volodin later denied the reports about Zhirinovsky's death. According to him, the politician remains in critical condition.

Senator Alexander Pronyushkin subsequently deleted his post about Zhirinovsky's death from Telegram. Volodin later advised Pronyushkin should resign for his act.

"I want to reassure everyone who is worried about the health of Vladimir Volfovich Zhirinovsky. He is alive. His condition is really serious. Today he had a CT scan. We are worried about him, doctors are fighting for his life," Volodin wrote.

In turn, the Ministry of Health reported that Zhirinovsky's condition was assessed as stable; he receives all possible medical assistance that can be provided in this situation.

In early February, Zhirinovsky fell ill with COVID despite vaccinations. Zhirinovsky himself said that he had had eight vaccinations for COVID-19. However, his condition was deteriorating.

On March 21, it was reported that Vladimir Zhirinovsky had a toxic shock syndrome. Some time later one of his lungs failed.

On March 16, it was reported that the LDPR leader could breathe on his own, without a ventilator, for several hours. At the same time, the politician continued to lose blood.

Vladimir Zhirinovsky was hospitalized with bilateral pneumonia in early February. He developed pneumonia against the backdrop of an omicron strain of coronavirus.