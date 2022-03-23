EN RU FR PT
Shell from Ukraine lands and explodes in Russia, two hurt

Russia

A shell launched from Ukraine exploded in Russia's Belgorod region. Two people were injured. 

A state of emergency was implemented in two settlements of the region - Zhuravlevka and Nekhoteevka. 

“There was an emergency - a shell was fired from Ukraine in our direction. The shell exploded in a village, several people were hurt," Vyacheslav Gladkov, the Governor of the Belgorod region of Russia wrote on Telegram. 

Those who were hurt in the explosion receive medical assistance. A state of emergency was implemented to ensure the safety of local residents. 

On February 24, several shells also fell and exploded in Russia's Belgorod region. Two adults and one child born in 2015 were then hurt. Seven houses are damaged.

Popular
World
Russian submarine with 160 nukes on board surfaces off US coast

Russian nuclear submarine of the Borey project, which carries 16 Bulava ballistic missiles on board, unexpectedly appeared off the coast of the United States

Russian submarine with 160 nukes on board surfaces off US coast
Russian general killed in Ukraine
World
Russian general killed in Ukraine
World
Murmansk-BN systems turn F-35 fighters into scrap metal near Russian borders
Russia
Mission-ready nuclear submarines of Russian Pacific Navy urgently leave port
Tihomir Zorić Kaliningrad for Kiev: Territorial adjustments in Eastern Europe vis-à-vis the Ukraine crisis Tihomir Zorić Montresor Montresor Don't Want War? Hey... Joe... Then Don't Start! Montresor Montresor Pyotr Yermilin How the world order is going to change after the special operation in Ukraine Pyotr Yermilin
Hotspots and Incidents
Russian Su-30SM fighter attacks NATO's F-35 over Black Sea
Former USSR
Ukraine is illegitimate as a state. It has been since 2014
NATO uses Ukraine as Trojan horse to strike nuclear blow on Russia
Europe
NATO uses Ukraine as Trojan horse to strike nuclear blow on Russia
