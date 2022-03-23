Shell from Ukraine lands and explodes in Russia, two hurt

A shell launched from Ukraine exploded in Russia's Belgorod region. Two people were injured.

A state of emergency was implemented in two settlements of the region - Zhuravlevka and Nekhoteevka.

“There was an emergency - a shell was fired from Ukraine in our direction. The shell exploded in a village, several people were hurt," Vyacheslav Gladkov, the Governor of the Belgorod region of Russia wrote on Telegram.

Those who were hurt in the explosion receive medical assistance. A state of emergency was implemented to ensure the safety of local residents.

On February 24, several shells also fell and exploded in Russia's Belgorod region. Two adults and one child born in 2015 were then hurt. Seven houses are damaged.