Anatoly Chubais quits and leaves Russia

Anatoly Chubais, the former chief of Rosnano, has stepped down as a Special Representative of the Russian President for Sustainable Development, Bloomberg reported on March 23 citing its sources.

According to the publication, Chubais left Russia. A source confirmed the information about his resignation, TASS reports.

Igor Chubais, the brother of the ex-head of Rosnano, said in an interview with RBC, said that he did not know anything about the politician's decision.

It was reported that Anatoly Chubais and his wife Avdotia Smirnova left to Istanbul, Turkey. One of his acquaintances said that he supposedly intended to return to Russia.

Anatoly Chubais took office as Special Representative of the President of Russia for Relations with International Organizations to Achieve Sustainable Development on December 4, 2020.