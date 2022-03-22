EN RU FR PT
World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Author`s name Pravda.Ru

Alexei Navalny sentenced to nine years in strict regime colony

Russia

Opposition leader Alexei Navalny has been sentenced to nine years in a strict regime colony and a fine of 1.2 million rubles on charges of contempt of court and donation fraud.

Alexei Navalny sentenced to nine years in strict regime colony

Prosecutors sought 13 years of strict regime colony for Navalny.

The opposition politician was found guilty of insulting Judge Vera Akimova in last year's trial in the case of libel against a WWII veteran. Navalny was fined 850,000 rubles in the case.

The court also found Navalny guilty of using part of donations collected for his headquarters and the Anti-Corruption Foundation (recognized as extremist organizations) for personal purposes.

More than 15 people were interrogated at court. One of them was Fyodor Gorozhanko, a former employee of the Navalny Foundation. He appeared at court as a witness. Gorozhanko had had a conflicting situation with Navalny's associates in the past. However, contrary to expectations, Gorozhanko called the case absurd, spoke about the pressure and threats from investigators, as well as requirements to learn testimony by heart. Gorozhanko then announced that he had left Russia.

 

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

Author`s name: Editorial Team
News
Popular
World
Russian submarine with 160 nukes on board surfaces off US coast

Russian nuclear submarine of the Borey project, which carries 16 Bulava ballistic missiles on board, unexpectedly appeared off the coast of the United States

Russian submarine with 160 nukes on board surfaces off US coast
Russian general killed in Ukraine
World
Russian general killed in Ukraine
World
Murmansk-BN systems turn F-35 fighters into scrap metal near Russian borders
Russia
Mission-ready nuclear submarines of Russian Pacific Navy urgently leave port
Pyotr Yermilin How the world order is going to change after the special operation in Ukraine Pyotr Yermilin John Stanton President Joe Biden seeks to destroy Russia and punish the Russian people John Stanton Babu G. Ranganathan The utter stupidity of my country’s foreign policy Babu G. Ranganathan
Hotspots and Incidents
Russian Su-30SM fighter attacks NATO's F-35 over Black Sea
Former USSR
Ukraine is illegitimate as a state. It has been since 2014
NATO uses Ukraine as Trojan horse to strike nuclear blow on Russia
Europe
NATO uses Ukraine as Trojan horse to strike nuclear blow on Russia
Last materials
Alexei Navalny sentenced to nine years in strict regime colony
President Joe Biden seeks to destroy Russia and punish the Russian people
Russia loses a total of 78 aircraft because of sanctions
Zelensky ready to discuss Crimea and Donbass with Putin
Russia explains attack on Kiev shopping center
Russia turns down peace treaty talks with Japan
The utter stupidity of my country’s foreign policy
Meta officially declared extremist organisation in Russia
Ukrainian doctor calls to castrate Russian soldiers
China Eastern suspends all flights of Boeing 737-800
Advertising Sitemap Archive About FactCheck
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2022, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy