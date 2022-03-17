EN RU FR PT
World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Author`s name Pravda.Ru

Russia avoids public debt default

Russia

Russia made a coupon payment on Eurobonds worth $117.2 million, avoiding a default on the public debt.

Russia avoids public debt default

“The Ministry of Finance of Russia informs that the payment order for the payment of coupon income on bonds of external bonded loans of the Russian Federation maturing in 2023 (ISIN XS0971721450 / US78307ADG58) and 2043 (ISIN XS0971721963 / US78307ADH32) in the total amount of USD 117.2 million dated March 15, 2022, sent to a foreign correspondent bank on March 14, 2022, has been executed," a message posted on the website of the Finance Ministry said.

Earlier, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said that the department sent a payment order to the bank, and now the ball is on the side of the US authorities, which should allow payments from the frozen reserves of the Central Bank. In turn, the United States Department of the Treasury said that servicing the Russian government debt was subject to a license that allows operations until May 25.

The possibility of default on Russian Eurobonds was discussed against the background of the move to freeze gold and foreign exchange reserves of the Russian Central Bank denominated in dollars, euros, pounds and yen, and the ban on Russian Central Bank operations. The Ministry of Finance approved a temporary procedure for servicing Eurobonds, which involves making payments in rubles at the market rate in case it is impossible to make foreign currency payments.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

Author`s name: Editorial Team
News
Popular
Columnists
Russia: Goodbye to Trash and Bad Taste

McDonald's sells "food” that is absolutely impervious to rot and decay. You can buy one of their hamburgers, put in on a shelf in your living room and just leave it there

Russia: Goodbye to Trash and Bad Taste
Signal for USA: EU no longer ready to follow US path against Russia
World
Signal for USA: EU no longer ready to follow US path against Russia
Russia
Lukashenko tells Putin Ukraine planned to attack Belarus
Columnists
Ukraine, Russia and the West to Rethink of Dialogue for Peace
Hans Vogel High Hopes for Elections in the Low Countries Hans Vogel Andrey Mihayloff Operation Z: What is that? Andrey Mihayloff Inna Novikova Where is the truth about Russia's special operation in Ukraine? Inna Novikova
World
Ukrainian Tu-141 UAV crashes in Croatia
Columnists
Putin and Ukraine
Putin and Shoygu plan to strengthen Russian western borders
Russia
Putin and Shoygu plan to strengthen Russian western borders
Last materials
Three US mercenaries killed in Donetsk People's Republic
Funny Social Media World News
Emmanuel Macron urges Europe to get ready for possible war
Russia blames Ukraine for outbreaks of dangerous diseases
Ukraine crisis forces Taiwan to get ready for China invasion
Putin and Zelensky may sign peace agreement within the next two weeks
Zhirinovsky's 'prophecy' about Biden and the United States published
S-300 missile system division and Bayraktar drones destroyed in Ukraine
Ukrainian journalist makes blood chilling calls to exterminate Russian children
Refugee says Mariupol Drama Theater was blown up from inside
Advertising Sitemap Archive About FactCheck
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2022, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy