Lukashenko tells Putin Ukraine planned to attack Belarus

There is a certain share of progress in the negotiations between Russia and Ukraine, Putin stated on Friday, March 11, TASS reports.

"There are certain positive developments as the negotiators from our side reported to me,” Putin said during the meeting with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko in the Kremlin.

Putin also noted that Russia and Ukraine conduct negotiations practically on a daily basis.

Lukashenko shows Putin map of Ukraine's attack on Belarus

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko showed Putin a map with plans to attack Belarus.

According to Lukashenko, the map testifies to Ukraine's plans to attack Belarus. The Belarusian president believes that Ukraine could have attacked the country if Russia had not made the preemptive strike first.

During the talks with Putin, Lukashenko said that by the end of the year people will forget about the conflict in Ukraine.

Lukashenko also said that Western sanctions are just disgusting and a time of opportunity.

Russia will ultimately benefit from its efforts to overcome the sanctions. The USSR could always live and succeed under the pressure of sanctions, Putin said.

Putin and Lukashenko held their previous meeting in Moscow on February 18. The presidents discussed issues of European security, development of trade and economic relations.