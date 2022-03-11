EN RU FR PT
World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Author`s name Pravda.Ru

Putin agrees to attract volunteers from the Middle East to Donbass

Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed with a proposal to attract volunteers from the Middle East to Ukraine, RIA Novosti reports.

Putin agrees to attract volunteers from the Middle East to Donbass

'Western sponsors' do not conceal the collection of mercenaries. They do it openly, while neglecting the norms of international law, Putin noted.

"If you see that there are people who want, on a voluntary basis, not for money, to come and help people living in the Donbass, well, we need to meet them halfway and help them move to the fighting zone,” Putin said.

It goes about as many as 16,000 applications from volunteers. It is believed that most of them will arrive from Iraq, Syria, Iran. The ground forces of the three countries have extensive experience in military operations. In Syria, there are many of those who served not just in the regular army, but, in such units as Suhel Al-Hassan's Tiger Forces, in special forces of the Republican Guard of Iraq or Takavaran, Iran's special naval forces.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

Author`s name: Editorial Team
News
Popular
Russia
Russia explains shocking Mariupol maternity hospital photos

According to the ministry, the alleged airstrike is nothing but a completely orchestrated provocation to maintain anti-Russian sentiments among Western audiences.

Russia explains shocking Mariupol maternity hospital photos
Kyiv regime to fall when Russian forces take Mariupol
World
Kyiv regime to fall when Russian forces take Mariupol
World
UP-4 biological project in Ukraine: USA was building bioweapon against the Slavs
World
Mariupol maternity hospital was used as a base for Azov battalion radicals
John V. Fighting the Western media propaganda war John V. Anton Kulikov Will the Americans blame Biden for Russia oil and gas embargo? Anton Kulikov Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Ukraine: Love yes, hatred no Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey
Russia
Putin: Russia will no longer curve its back, Russia will not be humiliated
World
Russia-Ukraine summit in Turkey: The key results
Fighting the Western media propaganda war
Columnists
Fighting the Western media propaganda war
Last materials
Putin agrees to attract volunteers from the Middle East to Donbass
Russia explains shocking Mariupol maternity hospital photos
Fighting the Western media propaganda war
Putin: Russia will no longer curve its back, Russia will not be humiliated
UP-4 biological project in Ukraine: USA was building bioweapon against the Slavs
Kyiv regime to fall when Russian forces take Mariupol
Mariupol maternity hospital was used as a base for Azov battalion radicals
Russia-Ukraine summit in Turkey: The key results
Russia-Ukraine meeting in Turkey: Ceasefire impossible
Russia destroys almost 60 percent of Ukrainian Air Force in two weeks
Advertising Sitemap Archive About FactCheck
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2022, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy