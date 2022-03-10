Putin: Russia will no longer curve its back, Russia will not be humiliated

During a meeting with members of the government on March 10, Russian President Vladimir Putin revealed the plans of the Russian authorities in relation to many foreign companies that decided to leave the country.

According to Putin, one should take decisive actions against such companies and introduce external management for them. There are legal market instruments for this in Russia, and there is no need to invent anything at this point, he noted.

"The rights of those foreign investors and colleagues who stay and work in Russia must be reliably protected. I ask the government not to lose this out of sight. Those who are going to close their production there — one needs to act decisively here. In this case, we need to introduce external management, as the chairman of the government suggested, and then transfer these enterprises to those who want to work,” the president said at the government meeting.

Putin also said that the demand for a number of goods may increase in the country, but the situation remains under the control of the authorities.

"It is clear that at such moments people's demand for certain types of goods always increases, but we are certain that we will solve all these problems in the course of work in a calm manner,” Putin said.

However, Putin added, there are certain issues that "require special attention" of the authorities.

As for food supplies, Putin expressed confidence that the harvest in Russia would be good this year.

Russia can no longer live being humiliated. It can no longer curve its back, like other countries do, Putin said during the meeting with the government.

