Kremlin warns Ukraine not to use foreign military airfields

Russia

A possibility, in which Ukraine could use military airfields in other countries, would be an undesirable and potentially dangerous scenario, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, TASS reports.

"There was an explanation from the Ministry of Defense about a possibility for Ukraine to use some other airfields for sorties of combat aircraft. This is a very undesirable and potentially dangerous scenario,” Peskov said, commenting on Poland's possible plans to provide MiG fighter jets to Kiev.

On Sunday, March 8, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said that Warsaw would not be able to supply MiG-29 aircraft to Ukraine, as such a decision should be coordinated at NATO. Poland thus refused to send its fighter jets to USA's Ramstein Air Base in Germany.

Author`s name: Editorial Team
